We’ve reached a point of no return in demanding our independence - Western Togoland Group

The group says they'll keep fighting until their request is granted

President of the Concerned Citizens of Western Togoland Daniel Yevuga they have reached an Island of no return and will continue to fight until their request to remain as an independent country is granted.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the best thing for the nation to do is to look at the critical issue that the citizens of Western Togoland are talking about.



To him, if we refuse to attend to the issue, day in day out, and the truth that the Western Togoland citizens have found out that their forefathers were forced to vote to be part of the union, which the union was, not established will fuel more agitations.



The police are currently searching for persons believed to have erected the signposts with the inscription: ‘’Welcome To Western Togoland, Stay Safe’’.



The signposts were allegedly mounted by secessionist group-Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) at Akuse in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



But reacting to this, Mr. Yevuga said arresting the persons behind the signposts would not solve the problem because more like-minded groups like the Concerned Citizens of Western Togoland are springing up on daily basis both home and abroad.



‘’We only need peace and unity between these two nations. The unity that we are all calling for is something our leaders must attend to. The other day, it was a group that announced their independence and now another a group has erected signposts. What will happen tomorrow?’’

He said Togolanders have mobilized themselves in ‘’a very large number’’ and have reached an Island of no return and the ‘’agitation for the restoration or independence of Togoland is not one or two people agitating for this. So no matter how the situation is, tomorrow another organization will also come out.



He insisted all successive governments have received letters concerning Togoland but they are unconcerned about what the people are talking about.



Daniel Yevuga told host Kwabena Agyapong the government is not paying attention to the issue and until their concerns are addressed, they will not stop pushing for their independence and that is why we have reached a point of no return.



”No matter the situation is, where we the Togolanders have reached now we have reached a point of no return.”



He expressed worry over tag given to them as being Togolese when it comes to the voter registration exercise yet when they demand, for their independence, they are denied.

