We’ve transformed Mahama’s 'kwashiokor economy', fulfilled 80% of manifesto promises - NPP MP

Member of Palriament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwa

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia North constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah has expressed strong optimism the ruling government will win the 2020 presidential election because it has achieved over 80 percent of its campaign promises.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party inherited a ‘kwasiokor economy’ from the "incompetent Mahama-led administration" and has transformed creating an atmosphere for businesses to transform.



He said the former president lead a ‘black market government’ which led Ghanaians into years of power outages and corruption, mismanagement and to him, the NPP is far better when it comes to policies and programmes to help transform the economy.



Mr. Amankwah told host of Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the one-district-one factory, the one-village-one-dam, the free senior high school and the planting for and jobs have all helped in placing Ghana at a better position compared to what we saw under Mahama.



"We deserve a second term because we have performed better. Our performance has maintained a stable economy and created an environment for businesses to flourish. VW just launched their, assembled vehicles in Ghana. Now you don’t need to import cars any longer because we an assembling plant in Ghana.”

On security, he said the ruling government has maintained a stable, peaceful and united country and also resourced the various security agencies with the needed tools and logistics to work efficiently.



Claims by the Minority that Ghana is in a state of insecurity he opined is false, political and an evil agenda to paint Ghana as an insecured country.



This he said drives potential investors away so the government will be seen as incompetent.

