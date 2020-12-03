We voted against ‘guinea fowls’ in 2016, let’s vote against ‘missing excavators' in 2020 – A Plus'

Founder and leader of The People’s Project (TPP), Kwame A Plus

Campaigns by different political parties have escalated in the hope of gaining the attention and votes of Ghanaians barely five days before the elections.

Some pressure groups and SOs have also agreed to canvas votes for a political party of their choosing directly and indirectly.



However, the founder and leader of The People’s Project (TPP), Kwame A-Plus has urged Ghanaians to vote in the coming general election against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him if Ghanaians were able to vote John Mahama out of power in 2016 because of his government’s alleged corruption, most notably SADA, then they could also vote out the government led by Nana Addo because he is also corrupt as far as the 500 missing excavators are concerned.

“If you have voted against the Guinea-fowl, you must vote against the missing excavators as well.”



A Plus, who according to him, does not encourage any electorate to vote for the NDC, also said, “I did not recommend that you should go and vote for the NDC. We’ve got Akua Donkor, GUM, and others on whom you can vote."



The social commentator stressed that Ghanaians should vote wisely and against the Nana Addo administration in a mega rally on Accra Street on December 2, which saw thousands of TPP members participating in the city.