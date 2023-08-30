We want everything to be free and fair - Abankwa on Addai Nimoh, Boakye Agyarko runoff

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Election Committee, Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah has justified why a run-off between presidential aspirants, Thomas Addai Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko Kyeremateng, is necessary.

The party's Special Delegates Congress on Saturday, August 26, in which over 900 delegates participated saw both Thomas Addai Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko poll 9 votes.



Due to this tie, the Election Committee has scheduled Saturday, September 2 to conduct a final election to resolve the issue.



Asked by host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show whether or not the run-off is a waste of money, Mr. Abankwa Yeboah answered; "We want everything to be free and fair".

He believed this arrangement will ensure the aspirants and delegates are satisfied with the decision on who makes the list of top five candidates to compete in the party's main presidential elections on Saturday, November 4th.



He disclosed that the run-off will be held across all 16 Regions plus the party headquarters just like they did on Saturday and stressed they are "hopeful that the cost will be manageable and at the end of the day, as our constitution states, we will abide by the constitutional provision".



