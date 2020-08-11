Politics

'We were not busing Ewes to register but insisting on their right to register' - Asiedu-Nketia

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has denied ever busing ewes to register at the Banda constituency of the Ahafo Region, insisting that they are residents of the constituency who live around the Volta Lake.

According to him, because of lack of transportation, he decided to convey them to their registration centers for them to register.



“We were not busing ewes to register, we were insisting on the rights of the Ewes to register because they are residents in the constituency," he explained.



“Busing in the electoral enclaves means that going to hire buses and convey people who are not residents from another district to invade another district, and to get their names on the register for the purpose of influencing the choice of parliamentary candidate," he emphasized.

Asked whether there was a bus behind him in the video that has gone viral, Mr Asiedu-Nketia said there was no bus behind him.



“There was a Kia Truck behind me. There was another truck behind me, all fully loaded with people who are moving from a landing site from the Volta Lake to the registration centers.”

