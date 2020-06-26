General News

We will be fair during elections – IGP assures political parties

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh together with members of the Police Management Board held a meeting with the leadership of the various political parties at the Police Headquarters, Accra, on Thursday, 25 June 2020 to discuss security towards this year’s general elections and related matters.

At the meeting, the IGP assured political parties of fairness in the delivery of security and, therefore, asked for their collaboration.



“Crime has no colours and so, is security”, said Mr Oppong-Boanuh.



The political party representatives took turns to share their expectations with the Police hierarchy.



In summary, they said that confidence in the Police must not only come from civilians but also from the conduct of individual Police Officers through the professional execution of their mandate.

The IGP assured them of police professionalism.



Ghana begins this year's electoral process with the registration of a new voter card which will commence on 30 June.



The main election is scheduled for 7 December 2020.

