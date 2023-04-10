13
Menu
News

We will break the 8, God willing – Bawumia

VP Bawumia Supports 47th SWAG Awards With GH 50,000 Cedis .jpeg Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has insisted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on track to win power for an unprecedented third successive term.

According to him, the NPP will retain power because of its tremendous achievements since it took office in January 2017.

Dr Bawumia, who made these remarks at the NPP’s “Walk to Build a Better Ghana” programme held at Mpreaso-Kwahu on April 8, 2023, added that the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government is unmatched in the 4th Republic of Ghana.

“By God’s grace, we will break the eight because it is possible. It is possible! It is possible! It is possible!

“The reason we will break the 8 is our achievements since 2017. Let no one deceive you, we have really worked, we have worked hard for this country.

“Today, if you look at our infrastructure, just to start with roads, no government in the history of Ghana has constructed more roads than the NPP government,” he said.

He added that no government has constructed more interchanges and bridges than the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Watch Bawumia’s remarks in the video below:



Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:





IB/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: