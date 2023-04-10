We will break the 8, God willing – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has insisted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on track to win power for an unprecedented third successive term.

According to him, the NPP will retain power because of its tremendous achievements since it took office in January 2017.



Dr Bawumia, who made these remarks at the NPP’s “Walk to Build a Better Ghana” programme held at Mpreaso-Kwahu on April 8, 2023, added that the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government is unmatched in the 4th Republic of Ghana.



“By God’s grace, we will break the eight because it is possible. It is possible! It is possible! It is possible!



“The reason we will break the 8 is our achievements since 2017. Let no one deceive you, we have really worked, we have worked hard for this country.



“Today, if you look at our infrastructure, just to start with roads, no government in the history of Ghana has constructed more roads than the NPP government,” he said.



He added that no government has constructed more interchanges and bridges than the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

IB/OGB