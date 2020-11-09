We will build universities in new regions - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised to build public universities in each of the newly-created regions when elected as President in the December 7 elections.

Addressing supporters at Somanya on Friday, November 6 as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, the former president said the NDC has a proven track record of establishing universities in Ghana, promising that the next NDC government will build universities in the new regions to develop the human resource and create opportunities for all.



“Through the instrumentality and the vision of the late President, John Evans Atta Mills, the University of Energy and Natural Resources was established in the Brong Ahafo Region and the University of Health and Allied Sciences was established in the Volta Region. In the Eastern Region, there was no public university too, so as President, I cut the sod at Somanya for the construction of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development with a satellite campus at Afram Plains,” he explained.



Mr Mahama, however, noted with concern the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to divert the proposed satellite campus of the University from Afram Plains to his hometown, describing the decision as unfair. He said despite not having a record of putting up a public university, the president has specialised in renaming institutions and diverting one to his hometown.



“Also, he will not build a university but he is very good at changing names. You don’t know how to build institutions but you know how to rename them. You must also build some of those institutions,” he said.

On job creation, Mr Mahama said President Akufo-Addo, in spite of his promise to create jobs, has thrown many people out of jobs particularly with the collapse of banks and other financial institutions.



He said the next NDC government will work hard to create jobs for the youth through a number of interventions, including the Free Technical and Vocational Education Training (Free T-VET) and the National Apprenticeship programme.



He said, when elected, the next NDC government will establish a fruit processing factory in the Krobo area for local consumption and export to generate revenue for development. He added it will also create decent and sustainable jobs.



Mr Mahama, therefore, urged the electorate to vote for him and the NDC parliamentary candidates in the upcoming general elections to help create opportunities for all Ghanaians, not a privileged few.