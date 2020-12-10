We will force EC to declare real results of 2020 elections – Asiedu Nketia

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia, says although the Electoral Commission has tried to pull the wool over their eyes, the NDC will ensure that the EC declares the real results of the 2020 elections.

Speaking at an emergency press conference Thursday afternoon at the party’s headquarters in Accra, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, noted that the NDC still stands by its position, and that they reject the declaration of the Presidential results by the EC.



According to him, Presidential elections are won at the Polling stations with the primary document being the pink sheet.



He said the NDC has its pink sheets ready to prove that they won the 2020 general elections.

“The EC has tried to pull the wool over our eyes. Let them know they’d have to declare the real results of the 2020 elections. Presidential election results are declared at the polling station and the primary document is the pink sheet. If they doubt our results, let them know that we have our pink sheets ready. We reject the presidential results as declared by the Electoral Commission,” Asiedu Nketia Added.



