We will not accept intimidation in the name of national security - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu is Minority Leader in Parliament

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has stated that the Minority will not subscribe to any attempts of intimidation during the December 7 polls.

He was speaking in response to National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah’s statement before Parliament that, there seems to be a false notion of insecurity in the country and the need for security to conserve certain sensitive information.



“There is a deliberate attempt to create a false notion of rising insecurity in the country,” he said while addressing Parliament on the state of security in the country on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



The Minister explained that the determination to keep some sensitive information to security only sometimes threatens the level of trust between the public and the security forces.



He however assured the house that his outfit is more than capable of assuring peace and stability in the country.



But Haruna Iddrisu argues that the security issues are not as rampant as the Minister seems to have portrayed it, reiterating that the Minority members will not succumb to any form of pressure from the government.

“...Yes, there’s insecurity in the country but probably the incidence is not as high as is being discussed in the public space...I’ve always respected his (Kan Dapaah’s) judgment but...there is a moral resolution to it.”



What we will urge, [is that], we will not accept any intimidation in the name of national security. And we will not accept intimidation in the name of other forces.



Haruna Iddrisu although holding the Minister to his words of ensuring security in the upcoming polls, said that as much as the security of the country is more important to any government, the deployment of security personnel on Election Day must be done by the IGP only.



“Deployment of police officers, let it be the sole responsibility of the IGP and not other men. Then we can hold the IGP and his men responsible.”



“7th December, get your men right and peace is assured.” He told the National Security Minister.