We will not suspend teacher licensure exams – NTC

NTC has said it is commitment to delivering on its mandate with no political pressure

The National Teaching Council (NTC) has denied claims that it is politically pressured to suspend the teacher licensure examinations.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Teaching Council, Dennis Osei-Owusu, clarified that the exam was postponed to 1st and 2nd October due to changes in the timetable of continuing students of the Colleges of Education.



The PRO further stated his outfit’s commitment to delivering on its mandate with no political pressure.



“It is just a week change from the date of writing the licensure exams and the issue out there that we are suspending it is totally false. We have not suspended licensure exams and I don’t think we have any plans of suspending licensure exams now.



“There is no pressure on us to suspend it. NTC as an entity is in charge we are fully geared towards implementing our mandate as part of our mandate of professionalizing teaching in Ghana,” he told Citi News.



He also touted the gains made by the National Teaching Council to better the abilities of its members.

“…Teachers are now going to enjoy professional allowance as a result of NTC professionalizing teaching in Ghana and, apart from that, the main thing we are looking at is that global recognition in Ghana. Now we liaise with international teacher organizations, So the only thing you do is just key in the PIN of the teacher on that platform and all the details of the teacher, who is already licensed, and all the details will pop up and that person will be given the opportunity to work anywhere in the world.”



Meanwhile, a National Democratic Congress’ spokesperson on education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also speaking on Eyewitness News, debunked the response by NTC.



He added that the NDC’s sources within NTC indicate that the licensure exams will be suspended.



“We also have our sources and our stakeholders within the NTC, but we can’t put out vivid names of our sources. So we still stand by our claims that it will be postponed. It is clear that the government has been unpopular and uncomfortable with this.”

