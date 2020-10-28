We will pray and pursue peaceful elections - Clergy

Reverend Dominic Ziba, Head Pastor of the Holy Ghost Temple Assemblies of God church

Reverend Dominic Ziba, the Head Pastor of the Holy Ghost Temple Assemblies of God church in Bolgatanga says the Church will pray and pursue peace as Ghana prepares for the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“We are commanded in scripture to pursue the peace of the nation. The Bible says as much as is possible, dwell in peace with everyone. With this in mind, we will pursue and pray for peace,” he said.



He said God has always had mercy on Ghana, and there was no doubt that “God Himself will lead us before, during and after the elections. As Christians and as Pastors, we are quite sure that God who enthrones and dethrones will lead us to sail through peacefully.”



Reverend Ziba said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga to allay anxiety of Ghanaians about acts of violence that usually characterized elections in most countries.



He emphasized that “In fact this country is bigger than any individual and any political party,” and admonished all political parties to embark on their political activities peacefully, and allow God to select a leader for Ghana. Reverend Ziba also called on the youth to remain calm and not allow themselves to be used as instruments to perpetuate violence before, during and after the elections.

He said the youth should be extremely cautious “Because they have a long way to go in life. We expect them to be responsible citizens for this country. So if anybody should be cautious, it should be the youth.”



The Pastor further advised the youth to be gentle, and inculcate in themselves the Ghanaian culture and teachings of the Bible, and desist from acts of violence, which had the tendency to disrupt the elections.



He said Ghana had over the years enjoyed peace and the blessings of God in all circumstances, and expressed confidence that the good hand of God would continue to have mercy on the country and the elections would be conducted peacefully.