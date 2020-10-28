We will provide security for Volta Region - IGP

Mr James Oppong Boanuh, Inspector General of Police (IGP)

Mr James Oppong Boanuh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) has assured the people of the Volta Region that the necessary security would be provided during the upcoming general elections.

He said hotspots in the Region were being identified, and that more personnel would be deployed ahead of the elections.



Mr Boanuh gave the assurance when he visited the Region as part of a nationwide tour and said: “Ghanaians should rest assure that we will provide security for Volta Region.”



He called on the populace to support efforts at maintaining peace before, during, and after the December election and appealed to the voting masses to go to polls “peacefully”, and try to stay away from violence.



The IGP said the Service was working in close collaboration with other security agencies including the military, which he cited was helping with rapid response in violent situations.



He also asked that all grievances be directed at the appropriate quarters.

“You can trust the Ghana Police Service. The security agencies are ready and prepared to deal with any situation.



We appeal to all to help maintain peace throughout. All grievances must be rooted through authorised legal means,” Mr Boanuh stated.



The IGP, as part of his tour, had discussions with Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, and also paid a courtesy call on Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State.



He also met with the leadership of the Police Service in the Region and witnessed a stimulation exercise mounted by the Regional Command to exhibit the preparedness of the police in ensuring an incident-free election.