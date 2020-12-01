We will show John Dumelo that there is a difference between acting and politics – NPP

An NPP Director of Administration at the youth wing of the party, Nana Asafo Adjei has described as petty, John Dumelo’s reaction to Lydia Alhassan’s covering of his billboard during a rally at American House, saying that the NPP will show him the difference between acting and politics come December 7.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, John Dumelo, Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, and his supporters, reacted vehemently to videos that captured some supporters of the New Patriotic Party, attempting to cover a billboard of himself and John Dramani Mahama, with a relatively smaller banner of madam Lydia Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Dumelo in a series of tweets expressed shock at the conduct of the NPP supporters.



He first tweeted “the impudence” and followed it up with “she got nerves” in reaction to the blatant disrespect of his person.



But reacting to Mr Dumelo’s comments on Neat FM’s Me Man Nti program monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Asafo Adjei told Dumelo to quit whining over unnecessary issues. He referred to the complaints as petty because the billboard was not removed or destroyed.

“I am not interested in pettiness; this is so petty for me. I say that because you claim someone has covered your billboard with her banner, the billboard was not destroyed or removed. She had a program there and covered it up. The best thing you did was report to the police who told you it will be removed after the program. Is this why he is making noise?” Nana Asafo Adjei said when asked why they chose to cover the billboard.



He claimed that John Dumelo has been given a script for which he is acting and that they would show him that the NPP is serious and does serious politics.



“Look John Dumelo, he is still acting. He has been given a script and he is acting but latest by 7th or 8th December we will show him that we do politics so he should keep acting…”, he said.



