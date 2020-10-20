We will use Jehovah’s witnesses’ tactic in our campaign - GUM’s Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian K Andrews

The Presidential Candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, has disclosed that now that the Electoral Commission has cleared the party to be part of the December elections, the party will use the Jehovah’s witnesses’ strategy to do their campaign.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained that the party will move from house-to-house and door-to-door to declare the vision of the party to Ghanaians.



“We are still campaigning so I have told all GUM members that we will use the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ style to the campaign. We will go to houses to let Ghanaians know our vision and explain our manifesto."

"We are going to inform them that the free education we are bringing on board is with skills."



"We will put in the necessary measures for our health sector, our food, transportation, and network to help the kids to develop skills in these areas”, he concluded.