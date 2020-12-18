'We will work together to develop the country' - Mpraeso MP-elect assures Ghanaians

Davis Ansah Opoku, Mpraeso MP-elect

As Ghana prepares to usher in a hung parliament after the declaration of Sene West Constituency for the NDC, the elected Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, popularly known as OPK is allying the fears of Ghanaians of a difficult parliament for the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP Government.

Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, the young elected legislator said, "MPs from both sides should at all times consider the supreme interest of the electorate and take decisions that will better the lives of those who voted us to the august house."



He said a hung parliament means better debates and decisions that would enhance the development of Ghana's multi-party democracy.



"In the spirit of parliamentary democracy, both sides must unite and ensure that we support the executive while providing the necessary checks and balances."



Mr. Ansah added that "President Akufo-Addo's emphatic victory in the 2020 elections must inform all Ghanaians, including both NDC and NPP MPs, that Ghanaians expect all to cooperate and support the programs and policies of the government that will improve the welfare of Ghanaians.

"The President is firm in his resolve to make Ghana a very prosperous and developed country. Any attempt to subvert the will of the people will amount to sabotaging development in our constituencies, a situation I believe none in the 8th parliament would want to see.



"We ought to be guided by the strong foundations of our parliamentary democracy and forge a partnership that will raise the hopes and aspirations of the ordinary Ghanaian," he stated.



After the declaration of the Sene west constituency, the New Patriotic Party, has 137 seats, with the National Democratic Congress also winning 137 seats and one independent MP-elect.