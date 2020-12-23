We won Techiman South Parliamentary seat – NPP insists

Campaign Chairman of the NPP Peter Mac Manu

The New Patriotic Party has insisted it won the Techiman South Parliamentary contest as declared by the Electoral Commission.

It comes after the Minority in Parliament protested against the results challenging the EC for a copy of the collation form. They insist the evidence on the pink sheet available to both parties indicate that the NDC won the seat.



However reacting to the claim at a press conference in Accra, the Campaign Chairman of the NPP Peter Mac Manu said: “We have called you in respect of the Techiman South constituency. I must state that we do not speak for the EC, but we speak for ourselves. It is important to state upfront that the NPP parliamentary candidate for Techiman South, Mr. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah won that election as so declared by the EC. For the avoidance of doubt, we present the results of Techiman South as per all the pink sheets available to us.”



“Martin Adjei Korsah who represented the NPP had 49,682 and the NDC candidate Christopher Bayere Baasongti had 49,205. So per this, our candidate was duly elected for Techiman South for the next Parliament 2021.”

Meanwhile, the State has filed a suit against Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu and 10 other NDC lawmakers over the Minority’s protest march to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission on Tuesday.



The lawmakers mentioned in the suit are Asawase MP, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak; Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George; Yapei Kusawgu MP, John Abdulai Jinapor; South Dayi MP, Rockson Dafeamekpor and Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak.



The others are Damongo MP, Adam Mutawakilu; Lower Manya Krobo MP, Ebenezer Terlabi; Pru East MP, Dr. Kwabena Donkor; Sagnarigu MP; Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini; Juaboso MP, Kwabena Minta Akando.