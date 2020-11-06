We won’t accept National Security intimidation on December 7 – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has told the National Security Minister that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not accept any form of intimidation in the name of National Security operations during the 2020 elections.

He made this known when the National Security Minister Kan Dapaah was in the lawmaking house to inform them of the country’s preparedness for the impending election.



The Tamale South Member of Parliament said the deployment of security personnel for the elections should come from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and his men and women and not from any other security agency so that if there are challenges they could hold the IGP and his men responsible.



He said, “we will not accept intimidation in the name of national security”.

Haruna Iddrisu commenting on the Minister’s presentation said noted that the Minister did not speak about logistics hence an indication that the country’s security forces are well equipped and will not trivialize the country’s security before, during and after the election.



On his part, the Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said, “these politicians at one moment openly threaten the violence should they lose the elections and at another raise concerns about rising insecurity in the country” Mr speaker “ this is unacceptable and must be condemned with no uncertain terms”.



