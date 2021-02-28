We won’t hesitate to sanction students for misconduct - Prof Kwansah-Aidoo

Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, has said the institute would not tolerate any act of misconduct from students.

Speaking at the 20th matriculation ceremony of the Institute in Accra on Friday, the Rector said the Institute had zero tolerance for any form of misconduct adding that, “we do not hesitate to sanction any student who falls foul of our regulations.”



“I implore you to show respect to your colleagues and staff of the Institute to make your stay fruitful and productive. Be modest and decent in your dressing and approach to issues and adhere strictly to the rules and regulations enshrined in the Students’ Handbook.



“Ensure that you attend classes, shun all forms of deviant behaviours and other vices, and focus on why you are here,” he said.



The ceremony was held for 1,361 undergraduate and 327 graduate students.



Out of the 1,361 undergraduate students, 525 were admitted into Diploma in Communication Studies, 415 enrolled in BA Communication Studies Degree (Level 100) and 423 were admitted for BA Communication Studies Degree (Level 300, Top-up).

For the 327 graduate students who enrolled for The School of Graduate Studies and Research, 12 each were admitted for MA Journalism and MA Media Management; 161 enrolled in MA Public Relations while 142 for MA Development Communication.



Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo said to enhance teaching and learning on campus, management had fully equipped its ICT laboratory and library with wireless internet access and carefully selected books to reflect the core programmes of the Institute, that is; Journalism, Public Relations, Marketing, Advertising and Communication Studies to facilitate academic and research work.



The Institute like many other tertiary institutions in the country resorted to the use of Learning Management System (LMS) and other virtual learning platforms in the early months of last year, in an effort to complete the 2019/2020 academic year as part of measures to reduce physical contact hours due to the COVID-19.



“In an ideal COVID-free world, I believe many of you would have liked some form of enduring face-to-face lectures and interaction, and indeed we started the academic year that way. However, the very dictates of the scourge of the world as of today, the COVID-19 virus, has ensured that we have necessarily had to make some adjustments to our teaching and learning environment and strategy.



“Going forward, we are hopeful that when the infection rates decrease and we see some veritable improvements, we can return to a semblance of life as we knew it, pre-COVID-19, but for now, though, let us all do our best to utilise the tools available to us under the circumstances and to take advantage of the silver lining in this COVID-19 cloud, which is, online learning,” he said.

The Institute in November last year commissioned its new campus at North Dzorwulu in Accra as part of effort to expand its infrastructure base. The Rector invited private investors as partners for the construction of hostel facilities and a lecture hall complex.



“It is refreshing to inform you that, plans are underway to develop this campus into a fully-fledged ultramodern university campus,” he said.



Other projects included a Digital Media Hub, an administrative block which would house its growing academic faculties, secretariats and staff, a multi-purpose building to house a Students’ Centre, a commercial hub, clinic, alumni offices and religious space and many more.



He assured the students of the school’s commitment towards their security and safety, and observance of all COVID-19 protocols on both campuses.