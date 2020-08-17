Politics

We won't steal ballot boxes for you this year - A Plus to politicians

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus

Social commentator, Kwame Obeng-Asare known as A Plus has sent a strong signal on behalf of the Ghanaian youth saying that they will not be working to spur the course of any political party in the December, 7 elections.

According to him, no youth in the country will be used to snatch or steal ballot boxes like it used to be in the past on the day of the election, indicating that they have learnt their lessons the bitter way.



The former New Patriotic Party(NPP) sympathizer made this known while addressing his followers on Facebook in a Livestream session on Sunday August 16, 2020 monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He indicated that there are plans to mobilize all the youth who have been used for such purpose in the past to a particular place and watch the politicians use their children for such a purpose.

A Plus said he has advised the youth leaders in the various communities to use the monies to buy land in either Kasoa or Pokuase when any politician comes to give them huge cash to distribute to their boys so they can engage in such distasteful acts.



“On the day of elections, we will gather all the boys and be at one corner. This year we will not steal ballot boxes for any politician. They should use their children for that purpose. Rawlings should take his daughters and Akufo-Addo should also take his daughters to go and do that."



"If any politician gives you money to distribute to the boys to steal a ballot box, use the money to buy land in Kasoa or use the money to buy land in Pokuase,” he said he in a Livestream session.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.