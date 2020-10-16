We won’t vote if you fail to fix our roads – Nanakrom residents threaten NPP

With barely two months to election 2020 some electorates in several parts of the country are still hooked on using threats and to some extent force to get some of their basic needs attended to.

This is the case of residents and business operators at Nanakrom, a suburb in the Adentan constituency, which Yaw Buaben Asamoa represents in parliament.



According to residents and business operators in the enclave, the road which has served them over the past years has gone from bad to worse.



A situation which they have described as not only worrying but also an unfair treatment meted out to them by authorities in charge of development in the area.



Thus, the only reason for them to exercise their franchise as responsible citizens in the country is if they see a major facelift on the stretch.



Speaking in an interaction with GhanaWeb, a resident who operates a business along the stretch threatened, “Now if the politicians want us to vote for them, then they have to fix our roads first. The road from School Junction, Santor to Ashaiman, has completely deteriorated. Anytime it rains also, there's a bridge ahead of us no one is able to cross it. It has become a great worry to those of us who do menial jobs in this area.”

As it stands now, the entire stretch from Nanakrom Junction to Santor and Ashaiman is barely motorable and can best be described as a huge chunk of a rugged surface.



A commercial bus driver who mostly uses the route said, “Most of the politicians use this road but they've decided to ignore us. The road is destroying our cars and we don't even know what they're doing about it. They know we're in the election season so if they don't fix the road for us, they know what will happen.”



Though 2020 has been declared year of roads, these residents and business operators at Nanakrom insisted that they are yet to see what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has for them.



