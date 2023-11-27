We would soon unveil the face behind the mask – The New Force

The man behind the mask campaign posters

The New Force, a political movement on social media driven by the ‘The Man in a Mask’ campaign, has stated that it would soon be showing Ghanaians the face behind the mask.

In a statement shared on social media, The New Force stated that in addition to the unveiling of the face behind that mask, it would also outline its objectives and goals.



The movement indicated that it would be doing the unveiling because of the interest of Ghanaians to be part of ‘the new vision’.



“We have noted with appreciation the growing enthusiasm for #TheNewForce and the increased desire by members of the public to share in a new vision of change. We are encouraged by the genuine desire of many Ghanaians to be co-owners of this new vision.



"We have also been impressed by the positive encouragement and ideas that people have shared with us formally through our DMs, and informally on their personal social media handles.



"In light of this growing keen interest in what we have coming next, we would like to inform the public that we will in the shortest possible time be unveiling the Mask and communicating the rich and carefully thought through policy objectives and goals,” part of the statement reads.

“At this time however, we want to make it clear that no policies have been unveiled and no specific person, despite speculation, has been unveiled as the Man in the Mask,” it added.



