Wedding car kills 2, at Sefwi Bodi

According to reports, the driver was reportedly driving at top speed

A driver has narrowly escaped from an angry crowd after an attempt was made to lynch him after he reportedly knocked down three persons kicking two on the spot with the third persons now in critical condition.

The incident occurred at Sefwi Bodi in the Eastern Region, Rainbow Radio’s Odeshiaba Kwadwo Wus reported.



Narrating the story on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, he said the driver was transporting a newly wedded coupled to their home when the accident occurred.



He said the two persons who died on the spot, have been identified as Hamza Abudu, 16 and Agya Kwabena 20.



The third person who is yet to be identified has been admitted at the hospital receiving treatment.



Our reporter indicated that the driver was reportedly driving at top speed in clear disregard of road traffic regulation.

After the incident, some residents who rushed to the scene attempted to lynch the driver, but he managed to escape and handed himself over to the police.



The residents also followed him to the station and demanded that he is released so they will beat him up. But the police managed to bring the situation under control.



The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the morgue.



Meanwhile, the angry residents have burnt the wedding car, a Toyota Corolla beyond recognition.