Weija Floods: NADMO triggers support for more than 1500 displaced persons

Sun, 9 Oct 2022
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has indicated that it will be supporting hundreds of flood victims in the Ga South Municipality.
This was after residents affected by floods made a desperate appeal for help.
NADMO has budgeted to reach the more than 1500 persons rendered homeless by torrential rains that hit the area days ago.
The situation was compounded by the spillage of the Weija dam.
Speaking to GBC News, the Director, Inspectorate Division at NADMO Headquarters, Richard Amo Yartey, said they have lots of relief items to serve more than 1500 persons displaced.
The items include mattresses, clothes, plastic buckets, blankets and food items.
