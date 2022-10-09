0
Menu
News

Weija Floods: NADMO triggers support for more than 1500 displaced persons

Weija.jpeg Aerial view of floods in Ga South Municipality

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has indicated that it will be supporting hundreds of flood victims in the Ga South Municipality.

This was after residents affected by floods made a desperate appeal for help.

NADMO has budgeted to reach the more than 1500 persons rendered homeless by torrential rains that hit the area days ago.

The situation was compounded by the spillage of the Weija dam.

Speaking to GBC News, the Director, Inspectorate Division at NADMO Headquarters, Richard Amo Yartey, said they have lots of relief items to serve more than 1500 persons displaced.

The items include mattresses, clothes, plastic buckets, blankets and food items.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Controller & Accountant General's Department suspends salaries of some public workers
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew
How East Cantonment Pharmacy boss, other big men beautify Kwahu town
Gambaga Witch Camp survivor speaks at Norway conference on witch-hunting
Anas takes on Charles Bissue over misleading claims on galamsey fraud exposé
Related Articles: