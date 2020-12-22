Weija-Gbawe MP-elect calls for unity and hard work

Mrs Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, Member of Parliament-elect of Weija-Gbawe

Mrs Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, Member of Parliament-elect of Weija-Gbawe, has called on the supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to embrace unity and work harder to ensure the party brings more development.

She said the Government was working towards the socio-economic development of the Constituency and improve the lot of the people.



Mrs Mensah made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



She said more developments were in the offing and called for cooperation by the citizens to enhance government’s efforts to bring them to fruition.



Mrs Mensah, also the Deputy Minister of Health, commended the electorate for voting massively for her and the NPP and assured them that all the roads in the constituency would be rehabilitated.

The MP-elect said she joined the Hope Generation Ministry International at Weija on Sunday to give thanks to God for retaining her seat.



Mr Patrick Kumor, Weija-Gbawe Municipal Chief Executive, urged the youth to safeguard the peace of the country after the December 7 polls.



He said the youth, being the future leaders, had a duty to protect the continuous peace and stability of the country, even for the next generation.



Mr Kumor promised to work together with Mrs Mensah to bring more development to the Municipality.