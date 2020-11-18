Western Region to witness more development under Nana Addo – Minister

Kobina Okyere Darko Mensah, Western Region Minister

The Western Region Minister, Kobina Okyere Darko Mensah, has assured that the Region will witness more developmental projects in Akufo-Addo’s next government after the elections.

According to him, the government has plans and policies which will ensure the Region continually receives its fair share of the national cake.



The Minister was speaking on Connect FM’s Asem Yi Dzi Ka political show with Henry Eliud Yankey on various subjects pertaining to the development of his Region.



Upgrade of Effia Nkwanta Hospital



The Minister implied that the upgrading of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital into a teaching hospital is expected to begin next year, stressing that the execution of that project will be a fulfillment under the hospital’s 2025 Vision.

He added that Parliament has approved the commencement of the project.



“Government is aware of the deplorable nature of some of our major health facilities in the region and the country as a whole and is committed to addressing them [and] Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West municipality is beneficial of the ultra-modern hospital.”



Year of road, the share of Western Region



Touching on roads, the Minister stressed that under the Year of Roads Project by the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, the Western Region has benefited from 80 road contracts.

“I am assuring you that some major roads have been earmarked to be upgraded to dual carriage within the metropolis which includes Paa Grant-Sekondi road,” he said.



On security in Western Region



The Minister admitted that even though there had been some series of security issues in the metropolis, which includes the missing Takoradi girls, the murder of Mark Ofori of the NPP, which he admitted is a big blow to the Region, the Western Region remains one of the safest, according to Mr Otchere Darko Mensah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Takoradi Constituency.



He stressed that even though the missing Takoradi girls case happened before his appointment as the regional minister, he has put in a lot of efforts as minister leading to the arrest of the alleged culprits who are facing court trials.

He, however, added that security issues like this require that he focused on beefing up security.



He noted how the security agencies including the police and military have joined forces to patrol the metropolis day and night.



The legislator added that the government has gifted the Region some vehicles, ammunitions among others.



Sharing his life experience, Mr. Otchere Darko Mensah said he has really suffered since his childhood by working as a cobbler also called ‘Shoe shine boy’.

“And because I was determined to achieve success in life, as a young boy aged between 8 and 9, I had to work as a 'shoe shine’ for a living. I moved from Timber Bar through to the SNNIT area and to Takoradi Railway Station,” he recalls.



He encouraged young business leaders and entrepreneurs not to give up on their dreams, urging them to have the right attitude to work while taking advantage of opportunities that fall their way.



The Member of Parliament advised that if you are a youth and do not create jobs for yourself, hardly can you get a job to do.



He mentioned that the NPP government has done a lot in terms of job creation and that the next NPP administration has promised to provide an enabling environment for the youth in Takoradi in terms of financing them when they give us four more years.