Western Togoland: 10 AK47 rifles yet to be retrieved – Oppong Nkrumah

10 AK47 assault rifles were seized after breaking into the police armoury

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that ten of the 19 AK47 rifles that were stolen by Western Togoland activists last Friday are yet to be retrieved.

He noted that the police vehicle and the arms that were confiscated have been retrieved but an outstanding ten arms are yet to be retrieved.



“The numbers that we have is an outstanding ten that are being retrieved.



“Remember that they seized the police vehicle and then some arms. The vehicle and the arms have mostly been retrieved with an outstanding ten which is part of the outstanding works that are going on currently.”



Asked how the perpetrators knew about where the police kept their arms, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said there are two parts to it.



“The actionable intelligence is what enabled the security agencies present what we consider as the direst aspect of their plot.

“But being honest, in this country, there are times when a mob attacks the police station because of some people.”



He noted that some of the perpetrators were arrested after an exchange of fire between the security agents.



The Volta Region Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has called on Ghanaians and investors to continue embarking on their business activities despite the attempt by secessionists to create confusion in the Region.



He said security has been restored and security personnel have been placed at vantage points in the region to forestall any such occurrence.





The group, after blocking major entry points, attacked two police stations at Aveyime and Mepe, and seized 10 AK47 assault rifles after breaking into the police armoury.



They ransacked the police stations, released inmates in custody, physically assaulted and injured some officers.



