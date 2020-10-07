Western Togoland Attacks: Number of persons arrested rise to 66

51 of the arrested persons have been remanded into custody

The number of persons arrested in connection with the recent upsurge of secessionist activities and its related attacks in the Volta Region has risen to 66.

This comes after security agencies in the country launched an operation to clamp down on the group and restore law and order in areas inside and around the Volta Region.



Giving an update on the operation, Deputy Minister of Information Pius Enam Hadzide speaking to Citi News said the recorded number comes after the security agencies made some new arrests.



Giving a breakdown of the number, the Deputy Minister of Information said 5 of the arrested persons are currently on admission at the Police Hospital for various medical reasons whiles 51 of them have already been presented before a court and have been remanded.



He added that 10 of the suspects who form part of the fresh arrests are currently being processed for court.

The Minister further clarified that some 37 persons who were arrested in the Volta Region on board a bus with suspicious items, including guns and drums on October 4, 2020, have been discharged after investigations.



According to Mr Hadzide, the 37 persons after being taken through investigations were established to be mourners including musketeers who were returning from a funeral.



The Ghana Police Service in a recent update has said it has retrieved some weapons which were stolen from two of its stations after members of the Western Togoland secessionist group staged an attack in the area.



The group simultaneously attacked the Aveyime and Mepe police stations in the North Tongu District, overpowered police officers on duty and stole the weapons in the armory.