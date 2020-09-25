Western Togoland Group deserves no mercy, deal with them - MP

Manhyia North Constituency MP, Collins Owusu Amankwaah

The Manhyia North Constituency MP, Collins Owusu Amankwaah has stated that the members of the secessionist group who blocked some roads in the Volta Region should be dealt with ruthlessly and without mercy.

Reacting to the incident on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm, he said enough is enough and the group should be dealt with.



According to him, the days of these members are numbered because they are a threat to state security.



The legislator said their days are number and we should deal with them mercilessly and ruthlessly.



The issues the Western Togoland Group have raised he added have been dealt with in 1956 hence their call for independence is needless



Some armed men believed to be members of the Western Togoland secession on Froday dawn reportedly attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

They forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.



Aside from that, the group also joined their colleagues at the Aveyime Police Station, seized two police vehicles, and injured an officer.



Reacting to this, the MP said the offenders should not be spared because they have threatened and disturbed the peace of this country.



“What they did bothers on criminality. They have engaged in armed robbery by seizing the mobile phones of people and also holding the police hostage. Their days are numbered and they deserve no mercy,” he told Kwabena Agyapong.



