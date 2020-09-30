Western Togoland Rebellion: Govt won’t negotiate with criminals – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that government is not ready to negotiate with secessionists in the Volta Region who have attacked parts of the region twice.

According to him, their demands do not make sense because it does not have a legal basis, reiterating that they remain criminals who when arrested must face the full rigours of the law.



In the wee hours of Sunday, September 25, some armed men reportedly attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.



They forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers on duty, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.



But speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM Wednesday and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the government has no intentions to negotiate with the criminals.

He said, “No negotiations! with those criminals? It doesn’t make sense. What we need is intelligence and we will use that to deal with them.”



The Vice President said this is the time the country to come together to fight the separatists he maintained are criminals devoid of political colouring because ‘Ghana belongs to us all’.



