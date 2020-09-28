Western Togoland attack: Let’s project the beautiful Volta Region – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A Leading Member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has called for the protection of the Volta region which according to him is the most beautiful region in the country.

According to him, what is most important in the region is to protect the region and its potential rather than destroy it.



To him, the Volta Region has a prospect and there is the need for the people of Ghana to ensure that the region is seen in that light rather than the image some group of the people are trying so hard to give it.



Addressing the issues in a tweet, Gabby Otchere-Darko said “Volta Region, for me, is the most beautiful Region in Ghana and deserves special investor status for tourism and more. We do not want that image that we must build on to be damaged by what some are trying to do. It goes beyond NPP vs NDC. Let’s be mature and united against this”.

In wee hours of Friday, September 27, some armed men reportedly attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.



They forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers on duty, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.



