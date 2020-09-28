Western Togoland attack: Some innocent people were captured in military swoop – South Dayi MP

Rockson-Nelson Dafameakpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi

Rockson-Nelson Dafameakpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi has said that some of the persons arrested as members of the group behind last Friday’s attacks are innocent.

Dafameakpor said on Neat FM that information available to him indicates that some of the suspects do not belong to the group.



He said that five people from his constituency who were returning to the region from Accra were apprehended in the raid by officers of the Ghana Armed Forces.



He urged the security to expedite the screening of the suspects and free up the innocent ones for them to reconnect with ‘worried’ families.



“Those who were arrested are not the ones who carried out the act on Friday. Those people were wearing khakis and jackets but none of those who were arrested wore those things. The information available to me is that five people from my constituency have also been arrested. There’s a young girl among those arrested, her father has been crying. The girl sells rubber products”.

“The security should screen the people and ensure that those arrested who are traders are freed. Then those who they think by their reports and appearance played roles in the attacks then they can proceed and deal with them.



Over thirty suspected members of the separatist group were on Friday arrested and airlifted to Accra to assist in investigations into the onslaught on two police posts in the Volta Regions.



It is believed that the group that carried out differ from the Homeland Study Group Foundation which is headed one Papavi.



Reports say the separatists have now splinted into three groups but share the common aim of seceding from Ghana.