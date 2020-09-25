Western Togoland group takes over Juapong amid road blocks, gunshots

Some of police personnel have been captured by the group

Separatist group Western Togoland on Friday dawn took over Juapong, a town in North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The group had mounted huge sign posts with the inscription ‘Welcome to Western Togoland’ at different entry points as motorists find it difficult to leave the town.



The group is claiming that it has captured three personnel of the Ghana Police Service after attacking the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations.



Residents told Dailymailgh.com that car tyres are being burnt in the process as road blocks are being mounted at different entry points.



“We are seeking independence of our great motherland,” one of the separatists who failed to identify himself told Accra-based Joy FM.

“It’s a critical security situation we’re dealing with right now. We’re coordinating activities of the security services,” the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa said.



He assured that within an hour or two the “situation will be brought under control.”



“There are situation underway to get them released,” he said in connection with the arrest of the three police officers.



More soon...