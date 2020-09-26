Western Togoland propaganda machine has won public information war - Colonel Festus Aboagye

The Western Togoland secessionist group blocked roads that lead to the Volta region on Friday

Security analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye, has argued that the Western Togoland secessionist group, the Homeland Study Group, has won over the public with its propaganda both locally and internationally, adding Ghana has delayed in communicating its action against the group.

“They have won the public information war locally within Ghana and internationally using a number of platforms. As of now, Ghana has not come out on this or acknowledge there is an issue that is engaging the state’s attention and how the state represented by the government is seeking to address the issue,” he said on Citi FM’s Breakfast Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Friday.



The group on Friday went on the rampage, blocking roads that lead to the Volta region and attacking police stations, ostensibly to steal weapons and ammunition.



The security agencies, however, managed to quell the violence, and positioned themselves in the area to forestall further violence.



Many think that the country has not been decisive enough in dealing with the group. In the wake of today’s attacks, Ghanaians are calling on the state to step up efforts and deal ruthlessly with the group which among things is demanding the Ghanaian authorities to come to negotiating table.

In their statement declaring their independence, the group under the leadership of Togbe Yesu Kwabla Edudzi II, has said that the roadblocks will remain on the roads until “Ghana agrees to come to the negotiation table, with expected UNO facilitation.”



“All political activities within the new State are banned with immediate effect. Certain Radio stations are temporarily designated Western Togoland (WTL) State Radios till further notice, and all Media Houses within WTL are to focus their programming predominantly on WTL issues until further notice,” the statement added.



They have also ordered all Ghanaian security forces out of the Western Togoland within 24 hours “and must not take any weapons or ammunitions along with them”.