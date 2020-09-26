Western Togoland saga: Govt’s dismissive attitude dangerous – Aning

The Director at the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre, Dr. Kwesi Aning has described as dangerous the dismissive attitude by the government towards secessionist groups in the Volta region.

According to the Security Expert, the country is not on top of the situation in the Volta Region contrary to claims by the Volta regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa.



Speaking on the Analyses on Starr FM Saturday morning, Dr Aning said the successful action by the secession group on Friday clearly shows that there is a “massive intelligence failure” adding that the country’s security forces must be more alert to prevent future actions.



“I have read claims by the Volta regional minister and his dismissive attitude that we are on top of the issue, listen we are not on top of it, there was massive intelligence failure, and we must sit up,” Dr Aning said.



According to him, the action by the group has dented the international image of Ghana and urged the government to immediately engage the groups to immediately solve the problem.



The Western Togoland Restoration Front – a new secession group – has claimed responsibility for Friday’s disturbances in the Volta Region.



The group on Friday blocked all major entry points into the Volta region in a bid to fight for the Independence of the Volta Region.

Thirty-one members of the group have been arrested.



They were arrested in a joint police and military operation after they exchanged gunfire with the officers.



The suspects have been handed over to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) for questioning.



It has emerged that the group took with them 10 Ak47 assault rifles when they broke into the armoury of the Aveyime and Mepe police stations.



This was contained in the situational report filed by the Sogakope Police to the Volta Regional Police command.



