‘Western Togoland’ take over doesn’t call for a curfew – DCE

Some members of the Western Togoland group

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Tongu, Emmanuel Louis Agamah has advised against any form of curfew on the people of Juapong and its environs following the blockage of Juapong and Kpong roads.

According to him, security forces in the area with support from other state security forces have undertaken measures to forestall further confusion and violence.



In an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Sefa Danquah sitting in for Afrifa-Mensah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, the DCE said, “The situation does not demand a curfew but we have mounted a barrier at Juapong to maintain peace and safeguard lives and property.”



He added that aside from the barrier, checkpoints have been set up in the inner part of the town with more security personnel to increase surveillance after today’s incident.



Defending why the people in the South Tongu district did not deserve to be put under a curfew, he motioned that the group of people responsible for the roadblock are not from his district. “The youth engaged in the roadblock are from a neighbouring district which is 36-40 KM away from South Tongu. This group of people are not from my district,” he reiterated.



Members of the Western Volta secessionist group in the early hours of Friday blocked major entries into the Volta Region.

Most passengers travelling to areas in the Volta Region including Tefle, Tsopoli, and Juapong were left stranded as a result of the development.



Some residents with a “political eye” in the region believe that the ruling government is involved in this action to prevent the people in the Volta Region from voting in this year’s election.



“Some political actors are viewing this politically. People said because of this voter registration exercise brouhaha, the ruling government has caused some people to embark on these acts to take attention from what is happening at the Electoral Commission and they want to do this during the election time to put a curfew on the Volta Region not to come out and vote in their numbers”, Happy FM’s Volta Regional correspondent made this known earlier today.



