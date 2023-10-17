What Akufo-Addo really told Akosombo Dam flood victims in the Volta Region that has sparked outrage

It appears President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s remarks to the flood victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage have been misconstrued.

Viral videos on social media of portions of the president’s remarks seem to suggest that he was taking a dig at the people of the Volta Region.



“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering and it is my responsibility to try and help. If it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me but that is not my concern,” this remark by the president has particularly angered a session of the public.



But is the president's remark being misconstrued?



Here is what Akufo-Addo told the people of Mepe and other communities in the Volta Region who were affected by the flood:



I need everybody here (to understand) and I hope you take the message all across… that when these things happen and the government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all.

When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath of office as president for every single individual in Ghana, of all the people in Ghana, all districts.



And whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath of office, I am the president of all the people.



So Togbe, I want the people here, beginning with you and the elders to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts, government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians.



I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering. And it is my responsibility to try and help.



Because if it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me? I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me. But that is not my concern. And in any event, one day you would vote for me and my party.

So Togbe, I came here this afternoon to express my sympathies and to commiserate with all the people in the Mepe area. I chose Mepe because this is the area that has been most affected.



We have to also be very grateful for the work of VRA, the preparation they have been making over the years in such a situation, the simulation exercise, and all the things they have been doing to prepare for this including the sensitization.



Because of the good that they have done up until now, by the grace of God, not one single individual has lost his life in this crisis.



Whatever it is within the powers of the government that can be done to alleviate this situation, it is going to be done.



Watch a video of the president's full remarks below (from 48:00):









