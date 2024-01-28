What Akufo-Addo said after NPP parliamentary primaries

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence that the newly elected parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will play a pivotal role in helping the party "break the eight" in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, his confidence is on the premise that the party elected a good blend of experienced and youthful parliamentary candidates to lead the party come 2024.



The president conveyed this in a statement on Sunday, January 28, 2024.



“We have elected a good number of a blend of experienced and youthful parliamentary candidates, who I warmly congratulate, and who, I am confident, will help secure a majority for the NPP in the ninth Parliament of the 4th Republic, and help return an NPP presidential candidate into office on January 7, 2025.



“I appeal to all who lost to remember that, in elections, there are winners and losers, and that today’s loser can be tomorrow’s winner,” part of his statement read.



To those who lost the primaries, the president noted also, that their loss should not bring disunity in the party; rather, a unified front that will help the party break the eight.



He urged them to rally behind the winners for the benefit of the party.

“If we are to Break the Eight, which I know is very possible, then we must stay true to this tradition, unite firmly behind our excellent presidential candidate and formidable parliamentary candidates, and deliver another resounding victory for the party, and, thereby, continue the process of bringing progress and prosperity to every part of our country, an endeavour on which we are already fully embarked.”



He added, “Let us stay the course, conduct ourselves well before the Ghanaian people, strengthen our organisation, and win the 2024 elections."



Below is the full statement from the president







NW/BB