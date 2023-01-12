What Alan meant by 'arrogance of power' statement

A spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has refuted assertions that the 'arrogance of power' statement made by Alan was a subtle jab aimed at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Catherine Afeku, Alan's comment was not aimed at any particular individual or government and was also not in reference to only the political class in the country.



Speaking in a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Catherine Afeku, a former minister of state and Member of Parliament, added that the NPP presidential hopeful was referring to the attitude of Ghanaians in their line of work.



"He did not mention a particular government; he was talking about the attitude of those of us who get the opportunity to serve.



"This issue (attitude of workers) is a general sensation that we all know and live with. It is not just about political leaders… it is a general attitudinal issue that retards growth.



"So, the message is actually for the entire public; it is a major obstruction to our progress as a country. He didn’t say a political party but people in positions of authority, including messengers," she said in Twi.



What Alan Kyerematen said:

Announcing his intention to contest in the NPP presidential primaries, on January 10, 2023, the former minister of trade and industry emphasized the need for humility in leadership and argued that being humble as a leader becomes an asset and not a weakness.



"Corruption and petty theft or thievery, particularly from the public purse, deny our country the benefit of utilizing its tax revenue and other resources for the development of our country.



"The arrogance of power has been a major obstruction to progress in our country. People in positions of authority must understand that leadership is an opportunity to serve the people, and not to lord over them. In servant leadership, humility is an asset, not a weakness," he said.



Watch the interview below:







IB/SEA