What Amaliba has said about Kennedy Agyapong winning the NPP flagbearer race

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong

A legal practitioner with the National Democratic Congress, Abraham Amaliba, has given his two cents about NPP flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong’s resolve to win the race.

Amaliba, who was on the Friday, August 25 edition of the TV3 Newday, implied that he is not sure about how Kennedy Agyapong will sail through the NPP flagbearer race.



He explains that Kennedy Agyapong is appealing to the grassroots of the NPP but most of the voters are those in positions in the party so he wonders how Kennedy Agyapong will be able to captivate them to vote for him.



“Kennedy Agyapong is appealing to the grassroots of the party. But most of them are not going to vote. Those who are going to vote are those in positions in the party. As to whether his maverick style will endear those people is another question,” he said.



The New Patriotic Party goes to the polls on Saturday, August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of flagbearer aspirants from 10 to 5.



The ten flagbearer aspirants are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Joe Ghartey, Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Boakye Agyarko, Kojo Opoku and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

