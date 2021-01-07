What Carlos Ahenkorah did was unnecessary, he ought to be sanctioned – Murtala

An image of Mr Ahenkorah making away with the snatched ballot papers

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has called for sanctioning of the MP for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah.

Mr. Ahenkora on January 7, 2020, snatched ballot papers in Parliament and disrupted the counting of the results for a new Speaker.



The contest was between Aaron Mike Ocquaye and Alban Bagbin, which witnessed the latter emerging winner.



Despite being chased and the ballots retrieved, the action of the lawmaker has been termed by many as a “disgrace’ to the august House, and to this, Mr Murtala has said that his colleague needs to be investigated and sanctioned.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News monitored by GhanaWeb, he averred that “Carlos Ahenkorah ought to be investigated, he was caught on live TV... what he did was completely unacceptable. It was absolutely not necessary; we are supposed to be the house that makes the laws are we are supposed to be examples for many people.”

He again called on the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party to do the needful by condemning and sanctioning the MP for Tema West.



“I will expect the NPP as a political party to sanction Carlos. If they want to demonstrate to the people that it is a party that believes in democratic principles and governance, I think he ought to be sanctioned,” he added.



