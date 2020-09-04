General News

What Ghanaians searched for the most on Google in 2020

GhanaWeb emerged the most searched for keyword in 2020

Have you ever wondered which terms or keywords have topped the search list on the internet? Or perhaps you have tried to look for the list of terms people in Ghana have searched for the most this year?

Well, GhanaWeb in this article highlights the top 20 most searched terms on the internet in 2020 which was made available by Google.



Per the Google Trends data available to GhanaWeb, terms that topped the list this year bordered largely around sports, news, the global pandemic and entertainment.



Ghana’s first news portal, GhanaWeb, on the other hand, topped the list once again having emerged the most searched term on Google for three consecutive years - 2017, 2018 and 2019.



Steadily following GhanaWeb is Betway and Facebook which came in second and third places respectively.



It is quite interesting to learn that the aforementioned terms which happen to be renowned global brands maintained their previously held positions in 2019, according to the Google Trends data provided by Google.



Coming up in fifth to 10th places are; Betpawa, Livescore, YouTube, Google and Sportybet, respectively. The last five positions were taken by terms like; Coronavirus, Google.com, Tubidy, Translate and Flashscore.

Find the full list below;



Most searched terms #2020



1. GhanaWeb



2. betway



3. Facebook



4. Betpawa

5. Livescore



6. Weather



7. Youtube



8. Google



9. Sportybet



10. Fb

11. XVideos



12. Google translate



13. Soccabet



14. Gmail



15. Coronavirus



16. Google.com

17. Tubidy



18. Translate



19. Flashscore



20. Waptrick

