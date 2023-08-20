What I meant by I would collapse NPP if they dared me - Kennedy Agyapong clarifies

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is MP for Assin Central

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has clarified what he meant when he said he had the means to collapse his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a report carried out by GhanaWeb on Thursday, February 24, 2022, Kennedy Agyapong dared his party, stating that he had information that could completely collapse it and make it unpopular.



“Buaben Asamoa says his friends are Anas and Kweku Baako, if he messes with me, I will release Anas’ videos. I swear to God. If the NPP are not careful and they speak, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, if you are not careful and you speak, I will bring the party down completely,” he stated in 2022.



But speaking with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi TV, the MP, who is also seeking the mandate of his party delegates to lead them as flagbearer into the 2024 general elections, clarified what his comments meant.



He explained that he was only indicating that should he also release all the details he had about the expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas had on them, without any explanation, Ghanaians would automatically conclude they are corrupt.



“You see the Anas video I’m talking about, when he released just a portion of it, the Minister of Finance was sacked… I took the evidence to court and that is why Anas too, the judge found him guilty because I gave the evidence to him to prove.



“This Anas example, honestly, is entrapment, because the way he entrapped those people, they made a mistake. I have the videos and if I show you, you’d see that he entrapped them, but I was saying that if I should come out and show these videos, without giving you background about it, because we all consume information, the way they see it, they’ll think that NPP is corrupt, and it will collapse the government,” he explained.

