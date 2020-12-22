What NDC MPs marched to EC office to file

The minority members want their concerns adressed

Members of Parliament from the minority side of the house marched to the Electoral Commission’s headquarters in Accra Tuesday morning.

All clad in black, they gathered and moved to submit a petition about parliamentary results from one of the contested constituencies, the Techiman South constituency.



According to them, issues surrounding the collation of ballot papers in the area are questionable and need to be reviewed.



They complained about the unavailability of a copy of the parliamentary and presidential results sheets from the constituency for their representatives and counting agents.

They are demanding, among other things, that results from Techiman South be re-collated as well as presidential election results from all 266 polling stations in accordance with the law.



Here is what was contained in the full petition:



