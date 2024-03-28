What Ofori-Atta said about John Kumah's wife running unopposed for Ejisu seat

Former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

The former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has reacted to calls by a section of the public suggesting that Lilian, the wife of the late John Kumah, should be allowed to run for the Ejisu seat unopposed.

In responding to the claims, Ofori-Atta noted that he cannot explicitly state his position on the matter because it is a decision that has to be taken by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in collaboration with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He indicated that the general public should wait patiently for the decision regarding the contest and welcome it peacefully to avoid any chaotic situation as the party prepares for the 2024 general elections.



Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa TV at the One-Week celebration of the late John Kumah and monitored by GhanaWeb, the journalist asked, “In the Ashanti Region, especially some constituents in Ejisu believe that the party should allow John Kumah’s wife (Lilian) to run unopposed; do you agree with them?



Ofori-Atta responded: “This is a decision that has to be taken by the party leaders and the president. Let's wait for their decision so that it will be very respectful, not chaotic. We want it to be in a peaceful manner so that the party will remain united ahead of the elections.”



Meanwhile, reports emerged recently that former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi is among those who may contest for the Ejisu seat.



About John Kumah's death

John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital.



According to an autopsy report, the deputy minister had been battling with sickness for quite some time before his death and clarified that it had nothing to do with poisoning. Kumah was 45 years old.



He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic Party (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He recently won the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency overwhelmingly to represent it in the upcoming general elections.



He was an entrepreneur, a preacher and a lawyer.



Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lillian Kumah, and 6 children.



