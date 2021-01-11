What Twitter users are saying about Akufo-Addo’s response to Mahama's election petition

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Former President John Dramani Mahama

Twitter has been thrown into a state of disarray following President Akufo-Addo’s response to NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s election petition arraigned before the Supreme Court.

Following Mr. Mahama’s petition to the Court seeking that it annuls the election results that saw President Akufo-Addo declared president amidst claims of arithmetic errors and vote padding by the Electoral Commission, President Akufo-Addo in his response has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss such assertions.



According to him, the petition filed by the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC is borne out of unfounded imagination.



But reacting to the president’s reply, some Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to describe him as a bitter and arrogant man.



“The bleeding at the Flagstaff House is a beautiful sight to behold. Akufo-Addo is angry and blaming everybody except himself. He has been terrible,” a Twitter user wrote



“When the NDC made a clerical error on its petition to the Supreme Court, NPP mocked the NDC. Now Akufo-Addo in filing his petition at the Supreme Court, the 2nd form highlighted below cites the EC as 2nd respondent instead of Akufo-Addo Addo,” said another.



In sharp contrast, some Ghanaians have also condemned the NDC for what they describe as showcasing their level of incompetence by challenging the election results:



“John Mahama and his NDC always showcase their ultimate level of incompetence. Dem do gidigidi file election petition to Supreme Court but nothing meaningful dey inside,”

“Mahama remains the first sitting President to have lost elections and the first Ex-President to have lost elections again. He has therefore been rejected by Ghanaians perpetually,” another tweep wrote.



Another tweep had a question for Mr Mahama and the NDC, “So what motivated John Mahama and his NDC to file the election petition to the Supreme Court?”



Meanwhile, a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress, Abraham Amaliba has described as ‘misleading and disingenuous’ the responses by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission to the election petition filed at the Supreme Court by John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, the aversions made by EC and Akufo-Addo represent a deceitful way of analysing the pleas made by Mahama in his petition.



Read Ghanaians full reactions to Akufo-Addo’s response to John Mahama’s election petition below





NPP can never win an election in Ghana, provided it's free an fair. What happened in Parliament confirms this — Kwaku O.???????? (@kwakurafiki2) January 9, 2021

When the NDC made a clerical error on its petition to the Supreme Court, NPP mocked the NDC. Now Akufo-Addo in filing his petition at the Supreme Court, The 2nd form highlighted below cites the EC as 2nd respondent instead of Akufo-Addo Addo. Boomerang. pic.twitter.com/epEovohadl — Nat G. Tetteh???????? (@NatGTetteh) January 10, 2021

The bleeding at the Flagstaff House is a beautiful sight to behold. Akufo-Addo is angry and blaming everybody except himself. He has been terrible. — Nat G. Tetteh???????? (@NatGTetteh) January 8, 2021

Many Ghanaians believe in equity,equal sharing and socialism but due to peer pressure,they hypocritically disrespect NDC ???????????? #NDCTWITTER — ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) January 10, 2021

"The decision of Akufo Addo to take his inauguration closer to the Osu cemetery shows the govt is about to die"



- General Asiedu Nketia — Amanor Francis (@AmanorFrancis8) January 11, 2021

..."Nana Addo to become president is highly unlikely he is divisive,arrogant and cannot match John Mahama in any elections any day in Ghana"...



-Felix Kwakye Ofosu(TV3)#AtamfoNy3Nyame — Team Melody (@TheteamMelody) January 10, 2021

John Mahama lives in Akufo-Addo's head rent-free. — Nat G. Tetteh???????? (@NatGTetteh) January 11, 2021

*John Mahama remains the first sitting President to have lost elections and the first Ex President to have lost elections again. He has therefore been rejected by Ghanaians perpetually* — Abraham Nartey Tetteh(PhD), IIAG, FCE (@abnartsrb) January 11, 2021

John Mahama and his NDC always showcase their ultimate level of incompetence. Dem do gidigidi file election petition to Supreme Court but nothing meaningful dey inside. JM ne NDC mo na mobl3 o#NanaPunchesJM — El_Presidente (@mr_ablordey) January 11, 2021

So what motivated John Mahama and his NDC to file the election petition to the Supreme Court



???????????????#MondayMotivation#NanaPunchesJM — El_Presidente (@mr_ablordey) January 11, 2021

Maham’s election Petition devotes 30 out of 35 paragraphs to weak and inconsistent complaints about the declaration of the winner of the election by the EC, and the remaining 5 paragraphs to empty allegations.



President Akufo-Addo’s lawyers to the Supreme Court #NanaPunchesJM — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) January 11, 2021

To the extent that President Akufo-Addo is a product of the, Nkrumah Ideological Institute; I shall support him to succeed. Ghana First ???????? — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) January 10, 2021

The only one term President in the fourth Republic of Ghana is John Dramani Mahama. Kyeres3 even in getting two terms, he was incompetent at it. — Kow Essuman, Esq. (@kaessuman) January 9, 2021