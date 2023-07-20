What at all has Bawumia done to you? - Kwamena Duncan jabs Boakye Agyarko

Former Minister for Central Region, Kwamena Duncan has replied former Energy Minister and a Presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Boakye Agyarko on his comment that some of his colleagues in the presidential race numbering 8 are against the candidacy of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Hon. Boakye Agyarko, speaking on Citi TV, intimated that eight candidates including himself are in regular communication and will take a collective decision to take Dr. Bawumia down in the NPP upcoming primary.



The NPP will hold a Special Delegates Congress on Saturday, August 26 to elect five out of ten candidates and the five will compete in the main race on Saturday, November 4 this year.



The ten candidates comprise the Vice President; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP; Kennedy Agyapong, former Trade Minister; Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Agric Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice; Joe Ghartey, former NPP General Secretary; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Offinso MP, Kofi Konadu Apraku among others.



"Let's not prejudge what will happen but my suspicion is yes. We, the eight aspirants in constant touch, will support one candidate other than Bawumia," Boakye Agyarko is quoted, according to Ghanaweb publication on July 11.



But Kwamena Duncan has burst Mr. Agyarko's bubble, stating his dream will not materialize.

He held that there is no way the Special Delegates Congress will go into a run-off, hence some eight candidates going to gang up against Bawumia is only Boakye Agyarko's figment of imagination.



"It will not even come to that," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Wednesday's edition of 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM.



He explained that the constitution of the NPP does not mandate that five candidates must strictly be elected during the Special Delegates Congress, so even if it ends with two candidates, the party will proceed with the main congress.



"There will not be run-off there . . . at most, we will present five, so there will not be eight there to join together that in the event of a run-off," he emphasized.



He also wondered what at all could Dr. Bawumia have done to deserve this sort of hatred.

"He (Boakye Agyarko) said all but Bawumia. What it means is that they all together against Bawumia. I don't know what at all is paining him for him to say this . . . it will not come to pass."



Watch video below:



