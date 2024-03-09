What deputy gender minister said about 'side chicks' and polygamy

Deputy Minister-designate for

The term that is referred to as 'side chicks’, a term used for a married person in an extramarital relationship became a topic for discussion during the vetting of the Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, Dr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, recently.

This was when the deputy minister-designate was asked by one of the members of the Vetting Committee of Parliament about his position on issues of 'side chicks' as one of the challenges that society is currently facing.



In response, the nominee said, “We are being governed by rules and regulations. Our constitution is also the bible that we use to govern ourselves. If what you are terming is not against the law, then who am I to condemn anybody who is in that act.”



The Chairman of the Vetting Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, then amusingly added “Side chicks are for 18-23. Once they cross 23, they should be side hens, not side chicks.”



Watch the video below:

Deputy Gender Minister-designate Dr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere shares his opinion on polygamy and side chicks. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/vM49CGXKkY — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) March 8, 2024

NW/AE