What does Bawumia know about IT? - Sam George fires

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has launched a fierce critique on the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, questioning his purported knowledge and expertise in information technology (IT).

Sam George's remarks came during the ongoing #OccupyBoGProtest, an event organized by the minority, various civil society organizations (CSOs), and concerned citizens.



The Vice President has on several platforms made reference to digitalisation, technology and the benefits they will have on the country. Given that, he is being touted as a ‘Digital man.’



According to Sam George, the government has mismanaged the economy such that the average Ghanaian feels the pinch of it.



He explained that the Vice President, who was touted as the expert in economic management, has failed the head of the economic management team.



“When you have Bawumia, who was touted to us as an economic Wizkid, we were told that Bawumia knows where the money is and now Bawumia has come and is running away from the economy which he was sold to us, and he is attempting to make himself an IT boy. Ask yourself, what does Dr Bawumia knows about IT,” he asked.



Sam George also alluded to Dr. Bawumia's past engagements prior to the 2016 elections, suggesting that he had abandoned lectures he once delivered at Central University.

He questioned whether these lectures had played any role in the current state of Ghana's economy.



“He has run away from all the lectures he gave at Central University. Did he give you a lecture in IT in Central University and they have failed this economy,” he noted.



He further criticised the Vice President for campaigning with state resources, including extensive convoys, while using taxpayers' money, a move he found concerning.



“Instead of them being humble enough to deal with the fundamental issues we are raising, Bawumia is busily campaigning at this time with state resources and in convoys of over 40 cars, with taxpayers’ money seeking re-election, my goodness people have lost their sense of consciousness,” he added.



