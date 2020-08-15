Politics

What good work was Mahama doing that Ghanaians should vote him back to continue? – Sammi Awuku queries

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer, New Patriotic Party

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku says former President John Dramani Mahama is only interested in himself and not the welfare of Ghanaians.

According to him, former President Mahama lacks credibility to question the judgment of Ghanaians in voting against his Presidency in the 2016 general elections.



Sammi Awuku, addressing a press conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Alisa Hotel, urged Ghanaians to examine former President Mahama's regime and failed promises thoroughly to decide the 2020 elections.



He also labeled Mr. Mahama’s comment that Ghanaians voting against him was a poor judgment, on the part of the citizenry, as the “highest insult and must be punished severely.



“The former President is questioning your judgment. The verdict you delivered to him 4 years ago. Yes! He is saying to you that he did not make a mistake with his incompetence when he was in office, first as Vice President from January 2009 to July 2012 and second, as President from July 2012 to January 2017. But you rather made a mistake with your poor judgment by giving him the biggest defeat ever suffered by any incumbent president in this country’s history.”

“The question Ghanaians are asking you, former President John Dramani Mahama, is this: what good work were you doing that Ghanaians should vote for you to come back to continue?



“Is it his record for being the only Vice President to be investigated by his own President for alleged corruption, specifically over an airplane deal? Is it his decision to give a GHS4.6 billion interoperability contract to his friend Roland Agambire, only for the NPP to come and cancel it and do the same thing for $5 million?, What is this good record that he is so proud of? Is it the competence he showed by running the economy of oil-rich Ghana down to the ground?, Is it his indecision over the banking crisis that he himself had identified in his 2016 State of the Nation address but did not have the courage to do anything about?, What is the good work that Mahama wants Ghanaians to remember with nostalgia – what were the good old days?



“Is it his decision to run to the IMF for a bailout because he could not manage the economy?, Is it his decision to dish out inflated contracts without even knowing how to pay for them, leaving it for the NPP to come and settle the arrears?, Is it his decision to build two flyovers (Kasoa and Kwame Nkrumah Circle) at a cost much higher than what NPP is using to build four bigger flyovers, Tema, Pokuase, Obestebi -Lamptey and Tamale? Is it the five years of dumsor? Is the suffering he visited on Ghanaians then the good old days that he wants voters to remember? Is it the high rate of youth unemployment? Is it his decision to give over 75% of Ghana’s entire deposit of bauxite to his younger brother, Ibrahim Mahama? Is it his decision to oppose Free SHS?” he questioned.



Sammi Awuku urged Ghanaians to choose the competence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over Mahama’s incompetence in the December 7 elections.

